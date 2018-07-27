© East Hampton's Natural Resources Department

Since 2016, 75 humpback whales have died along the East Coast,

Crews are working to remove a deceased humpback whale that washed up Thursday morning in Amagansett.Rob DiGiovanni, of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, says they plan to move the whale up the beach using heavy equipment. The whale will then be taken to a different location where the necropsy will be performed.He says it should take a few hours before it is removed from the beach.DiGiovanni says it was too early to tell what caused the whale to wash up deceased.some of those were found in Atlantic beach, East Quogue and Long Beach.