Dozens of calls and social media posts are coming from people who say they felt an earthquake or a sonic boom in the Lowcountry sometime around 12:15 p.m. Monday.Residents in Folly Beach, on James Island and in West Ashley all say they either heard or felt it."Shook the entire house," one Facebook user said.The United States Geological Survey had no reports of an earthquake. The College of Charleston Geology Department didn't have anything on their seismometers about an earthquake either."Typically when we have the boom and the shaking, it's usually a sonic boom," CofC Department of Geology, Associate Professor Dr. Erin Beutel said. " I can't guarantee that, but given the lack of evidence for an earthquake, I'd say that's what it was."Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh posted a radar image that appeared to show chaff off the coast near Folly Beach. Chaff is a form of countermeasure used by military jets to jam enemy radar.Associate professor of Geology at the College of Charleston Dr. Steven Jaume confirmed Walsh's report with that of a private meteorologist telling him that there appeared to be chaff on the radar at the same time as the apparent sonic boom.Officials with Air Station Beaufort said they did not have any aircraft at the time of the incident.