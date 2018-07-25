On July 25, 2017, YouTube user 'Meteors' uploaded footage of a meteor flying over the Mediterranean Sea on July 23rd.It's the 2nd event captured over the Mediterranean by the SMART Project in less than a week.The meteor was recorded by observing stations operating in the framework of the SMART Project from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla, Spain.