© Luisa Gonzalez/REUTERS

Turkey is happy to receive oil from Iran and won't be joining US efforts to block Iranian crude exports, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, refusing to cut economic ties with "strategic partner" Tehran.Earlier this month, the US vowed to boost economic pressure on Iran, targeting its energy sector. Washington is planning to hit Tehran by "reducing to zero its revenue on crude oil sales," Brian Hooks, the US State Department's director of policy planning declared two weeks ago.Similar sentiments were voiced by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. "We met a delegation from the United States, and said that we won't participate in sanctions against Iran. We are getting oil from Iran. We are getting it under good conditions,"Cavusoglu told journalists in the Turkish town of Bodrum on Tuesday, as reported by local media. "We are not obliged to respect any country's sanctions against Iran."Iran had been signaling that it will respond with countermeasures if the US moves to attack its oil shipments. The commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps warned US President Donald Trump that steps to undermine Iran's energy sector would be "a mistake.""The threat against our oil can be easily answered," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said on Wednesday, according to local media.Turkey's refusal to support the anti-Iran plan, put forward by its NATO ally, comes at a particularly low point in US-Turkish relations. American lawmakers are pushing the Pentagon to scrap its decision to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, citing Ankara's openness to buying Russian S-400 air defense missile system. On Tuesday, US senators amended the legislation, effectively delaying shipment of the warplanes.Another reason for the US opposition to selling arms to Turkey is Ankara's imprisonment of pastor Andrew Brunson. The US national was charged with espionage and colluding with the forces behind the 2016 Turkish coup attempt. On Wednesday, the court rejected an appeal to release Brunson and put him under house arrest.