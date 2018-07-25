© Aleksandra Michalska / Reuters

The Trump administration has unveiled plans to offer billions of dollars in aid for farmers hurt by the escalating trade war. US farmers have been hit by retaliatory tariffs on goods like soybeans, pork, and beef."President Trump has promised since day one that he had the back of every farmer and rancher," Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue told reporters Tuesday. He said the assistance was a short-term solution, but that it would offer "Trump and his administration time to work on long-term trade deals."Washington plans to provide subsidies to farmers and buy unsold crops, distributing them to food banks and other government nutrition programs. The first assistance is expected to be provided by the beginning of September."Tariffs are not great," Senator Pat Toomey told CNBC. Toomey who's a member of the Senate's banking and finance committees explained: "They are taxes, paid by Americans that harm consumers, workers, and companies."Farmers need stable markets to plan for the future, according to Brian Kuehl, executive director of the industry group Farmers for Free Trade, which represents pork producers, corn growers and others."As such, we urge the administration to take immediate action to stop the trade war and get back to opening new markets,"Kuehl was cited as saying by the BBC.