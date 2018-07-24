A meteor made a fly-by over Alaska at 12:43 a.m. Sunday morning, and it was all caught on dash-cam as it went streaking by!A meteor is always a cool thing to see, but it happens so fast, that it is hard to get a good look let along a good photo or video. The sighting and flash of a meteor blazing through Earth's atmosphere usually lasts just seconds. You have to be in the right place at the right time with cameras rolling to catch one, and that was exactly the case for Philip Strumsky, who was driving on the Glenn Highway between Hiland Road and the weigh station, when he saw a flash in the sky."I saw a spectacular green meteor breaking apart to he southwest of Anchorage," Strumsky said. "My dash-cam happened to catch it, although it doesn't do justice to how amazing and bright it was in person."The high resolution dash-cam footage shows the brief flash, though it's hard to pick out the fireball when it is so fleeting. So, we slowed the video to half-speed and zoomed in, making it easier to see the fireball as it streaks across the summer night traveling southwest.Strumsky says other reported seeing the meteor in locations in Anchorage to Hatcher Pass, and as far away as Talkeetna and Fairbanks.Strumsky says he reported the sighting to the American Meteor Society.