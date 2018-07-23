© Hosam Katan / Reuters

The pullout of the White Helmets from Syria, carried out by Israel on the US' and Canada's request, reveals "true colors and hypocrisy" of the controversial group, showing who actually controls it, Russia's Foreign Ministry said.The White Helmets group has advertised itself as a volunteer force and Syria's "civil defense." The group has been praised in the West, even receiving an Oscar for a "documentary" movie, yet it has been repeatedly accused of cooperating closely with jihadist groups and effectively serving as their media branch.The evacuated White Helmets are now expected to be resettled in a number of Western countries, namely Canada, Germany, France and some others. The US, while welcoming the evacuation of White Helmets in a statement penned by the State Department, didn't seem to be in a rush to welcome its members on its soil."It's symbolic that the White Helmets preferred to flee Syria with foreign assistance, showing their true colors and hypocrisy to the world," the ministry said, adding that the "evacuation" of the White Helmets "clearly showed whose orders they were carrying out, and who pay-rolled them."