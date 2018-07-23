hurricane
New interactive Grand Solar Minimum Resource, Abundant Harvest, hyperlinks to resources/ videos, websites and topics covered in the PDF by section. Also Joe Bastardi talking about a repeat of 1930's intensity of hurricane patterns over these next few years because of Atlantic water temperature set up similar to 1903's. Greenland expecting 2+ feet of snow over the next few days, covering the entire island and Arctic sea ice is still incredibly thick with the onset of freeze season in just five weeks.


