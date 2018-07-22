Tropical Storm Ampil has battered Shanghai with damaging gusts of winds and torrential rain.The storm first made landfall in the Japanese Ryukyu Islands, before heading towards the Chinese mainland.More than 190,000 people were evacuated from their homes as the storm bore down on the financial hub.As Ampil tracked across the East China Sea, the warm water and weak winds in the upper atmosphere would normally encourage a storm to strengthen, but dry air drawn in from the south prevented the storm from intensifying.The dry air also ensured that the more ferocious rains were to the north of the storm's centre.Although torrential rain and strong winds slammed Shanghai, the centre of Ampil didn't hit the city. Instead, it is now skirting along the east coast of the Jiangsu province and the latest forecast brings it very close to the city of Yancheng at approximately 18:00 GMT on Sunday.