What is an artificial state?

What is in the name "Ukraine", and Ukraine as an artificial state

was not created due to centuries of homogenous cultural development.

о нем же украина много по стона (ukraine groaned for him) (On the death of the Prince of Pereyaslavl Vladimir Glebovich. Ipatiev Chronicle, edition of the Archaeographic Commission, St. Petersburg, 1908, p. 653.).

Данило тоді вернувся додому, і поїхав з братом [Васильком] і забрав Берестій, і Угровськ, і Верещин, і Столп'є, і Комов, і всю Україну [Ukrainian language source]



Translation: "Danilo ... with his brother took Berestiy, and Ugrovsk, Vereshchin, and Stolpie, and Komov, and all ukraine" (This is also found in the: Літопис руський, Київ, 1989, с.375)

"I dare ... offer your August Majesty the description of this large borderland - Ukraine (Ukranie), located between Moscovie and Transylvania". ("Description d'Ukranie, qui sont plusieurs provinces du Royaume de Pologne., Containes de deux deux de confines de la Moscovie, insques aux limites de la Transilvanie", Rouen, 1660)

St. Lawrence spoke emphatically and strictly, with warning, that the word for our native land and people is Rus' and Russian.8 "And it's absolutely necessary to know, remember, and not forget that it was the Baptism of Rus' (Russia), and not the baptism of Ukraine. Kiev is a second Jerusalem and the mother of Russian cities. Kievan Rus' was together with Great Russia. Kiev without Great Russia and separate from Russia is completely unthinkable.

Galicia-Volhynia - the far west, the only region ruled by both Poland AND Austro-Hungary. This region includes Transcarpathia. This is the most Ukrainianized region. Little Russia - Malorossia, Central Historical region of Rus'. This region is split in the middle. New Russia - Novorossia was southern and eastern Ukraine. This is the most "Russian" region.

What does it NOT mean, when we say Ukraine is artificial

"Kievan Russia, ancient Russia, Medieval Russia...we can no longer define whether it's Ukraine or Moscow Russia, it all happened before that."