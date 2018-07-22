Cellphones' non-ionizing radiation, explained

The big problem with cellphone science

This 2017 review, published in Neurological Sciences, looked at case-control studies on cellphone use, focusing on glioma, meningioma, and acoustic neuromas. This review was interesting because the researchers divided the studies by quality, and higher-quality studies - which tended to be funded by the government and not the cellphone industry - showed a trend toward an increased risk of brain tumors, while lower-quality studies did not. Overall, though, their meta-analysis found an increased risk of brain cancers (mostly gliomas) among people who were using cellphones for 10 or more years, and no increase in the risk of acoustic neuroma.

This 2017 systematic review and meta-analysis, published in PLOS One, looked at mobile phone use in case-control studies and the risk of glioma. "Our results suggest that long-term mobile phone use may be associated with an increased risk of glioma," they wrote. The researchers found an association between mobile phone use and low-grade glioma in the people who used cellphones regularly or for 10 years or more. "However, current evidence is of poor quality and limited quantity," they added, and called for prospective studies to confirm the results.

This 2012 systematic review, from Bioelectromagnetics, found no increased risk of glioma, meningioma, or acoustic neuroma at any level of cellphone use.

This 2009 meta-analysis, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, looked at 23 case-control studies of the risk of both malignant and benign tumors from mobile phone use. When the authors included all 23, they found no increased risk of tumors. When they crunched certain subsets of the data - like looking only at studies that were blinded, or people who used cellphones for 10 or more years - they did find increases in tumor risks. Confusingly, when they divided up the analysis by tumor type, they found no increase in risk for glioma and acoustic neuroma, and a decreasein risk of meningioma.

This 2009 study, funded by the Danish Strategic Research Council and published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, tracked nearly 60,000 people across Scandinavia between 1974 and 2003 to look at changes in glioma and meningioma rates.

This 2011 study, also funded by the Danish Strategic Research Council and published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, tracked nearly 3 million people who had used cellphones for more than 11 years.

Taiwanese people were early adopters of cellphones and among the heaviest users in the world. So the National Science Council in Taiwan decided to look at a cohort of 23 million cellphone users over 10 years to see if there was any increase in brain tumors. They published their findings in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention in 2013.

In the UK, Cancer Research UK funded a study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology in 2013, that allowed researchers to track nearly 800,000 women for seven years to see whether their use of cellphones correlated with an increased risk of head and neck cancers.

In Japan, the government's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications tracked cellphone users from 1993 to 2010 for a 2016 Bioelectromagnetics study.

The most important animal studies have mixed conclusions about cellphones and brain tumors

What about the reproductive health effects of radiation from cellphones?

Cellphone safety standards are out of step with our radiation reality

2) We need clearer consumer guidelines

3) Reduce your exposure

4) We need better research on cellphones and health

Research methods