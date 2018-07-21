Australia smashing all time cold records throughout the east coast. While not the coldest winter across the entire country, extreme cold and coldest in 60 years with huge snowfalls that have officially opened all ski resorts in Australia. Forecasters called above temperatures in May, but now this Australian super-freeze 2.0 has left them silent. Japan still in chaos as once in 1000 year floods decimated the lower half of the entire country and now summer temperatures are getting into the normally warmest part of the year Late July / August in the Pacific.