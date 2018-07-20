As you're well aware, your body grows older with each passing day. But did you know that the 'battery' driving your body's aging is your mitochondria - those powerful energy factories within your cells?
For the first time, researchers have proven that mitochondrial function is associated with cell aging.
In a recent study, a research team successfully 'tricked' older cells into eliminating their damaged mitochondria until all were removed. They were stunned to discover that once these older cells shed their worn out, damaged mitochondria, they resembled younger cells!
These newly rejuvenated cells displayed levels of oxygen free radicals and expression of genes typical of more youthful cells.
This and similar studies confirm three important key points about how your mitochondria influences age-related changes in your body:
- As you grow older, your mitochondria undergo damage and mutations that affect how well they function
- Damaged mitochondria accumulate in cells
- Your cells produce fewer new mitochondria as you age
Your mitochondria also provide important signaling molecules for the expression of your genes, and they help promote a normal inflammatory response throughout your body.
Your mitochondria are so powerful, many experts believe they largely determine how long you live.
What You Don't Know About Your Mitochondria Could Be Disastrous for Your Health
Many people are surprised to learn that they have two different types of DNA, or two sets of genetic blueprints, inside their cells.
The first type, your cellular or nuclear DNA, is what likely comes to mind when you think of your cells' genetic material.
But you have another whole set of genetic material, and, as we've just learned, this DNA may actually determine your longevity.
Unlike the other components inside each of your cells, your mitochondria have their own DNA. And considering some of your cells can contain as many as 2,500 mitochondria, that's a lot of genetic material!
Having their own DNA means your mitochondria have the ability to replicate and increase their numbers inside each of your cells.
Scientists now realize that the greater the number of mitochondria in your body and the healthier their functioning, the greater your odds are of living a healthy, long life.
Because your mitochondria create 95 percent of the energy for your body's processes, they sit in the midst of an enormous firestorm of oxidative activity. This continuous activity unleashes damaging free radicals and toxic reactive oxygen species.
Your mitochondrial DNA doesn't have the same structural defenses and repair systems as your cellular DNA. So the genetic material in your mitochondria mutates at a much faster pace and accumulates in your body as you age.
Scientists are now convinced that damaged mitochondria and mitochondrial dysfunction are important contributors to the normal aging process and can affect your health.
What's Harming Your Mitochondria?
When you're younger, your mitochondria are well protected by your body's natural defenses. As you age, that protection fades. The older you get, the faster your mitochondria deteriorate and become dysfunctional.
Mitochondrial dysfunction is most striking in high energy-demanding tissues and organs like your brain, heart, and muscles.
Studies show that brain cells in those over 70, on average, contain 50 percent more mitochondrial damage that do brain cells of middle-aged adults.
Besides cellular oxidative activity, diet is one of the biggest factors that influence the health of your mitochondria.
What you eat can make or break your mitochondria!
Your mitochondria are nourished by certain fuels and harmed by others. So, a healthy diet is one that supports mitochondrial function and prevents dysfunction.
Most people worldwide who eat a primarily processed food diet are burning carbohydrates as their primary fuel.
Burning carbs for fuel shuts down your body's ability to burn fat. I believe this is why so many people find it nearly impossible to lose weight and keep it off.
When your body burns primarily carbs for fuel, excessive reactive oxygen species (ROS) and secondary free radicals are created, which damage cellular mitochondrial membranes and DNA.
When you eat a low net carb (total carbs minus fiber) diet with adequate protein and high in healthy fats - or a cyclical ketogenic diet - you can reach a state called nutritional ketosis where your body burns fat as its primary fuel, instead of sugar.
In ketosis, your body regains its metabolic flexibility to burn fat for fuel and your liver creates water-soluble fats called ketones that burn far more efficiently than carbs.
Why a Cyclical Ketogenic Diet May Be Your Mitochondria's Best Friend
Becoming an efficient fat burner through ketosis is one of the most important strategies you can implement for your mitochondria - and your health.
'Clean burning' ketones create far fewer reactive oxygen species and secondary free radicals to damage your cellular and mitochondrial DNA, membranes, and proteins.
Ketones also mimic the lifespan-extending properties of calorie restriction or fasting, which includes optimal glucose metabolism.
As beneficial as a ketogenic diet is for your mitochondria, I don't recommend staying on it for an extended period.
Once you're able to burn fat for fuel, I suggest switching over to a cyclical ketogenic diet, or feast-famine.
At that point, you begin cycling in and out of nutritional ketosis by upping your carb and protein intake once or twice a week.
Surprisingly, by periodically "pulsing" or consuming a higher carb intake - say, 100 or 150 grams of carbs opposed to 20 to 50 grams per day, your ketone levels will dramatically increase and your blood sugar will drop.
After a day or two of this feasting, you then cycle back into nutritional ketosis (the "fasting" stage) for the remainder of the week.
My recent bestselling book, Fat for Fuel, explores these concepts in great detail and provides indispensable guidance for not only reaching ketosis, but moving beyond into cyclical feasting and fasting to maintain your fat burning ability.
I suggest ordering your own copy of Fat for Fuel today, as there are far too many details and valuable tips for effective fat burning to present here.
Bottom line, if you want truly healthy mitochondria, a ketogenic diet isn't optional. It's a non-negotiable necessity.
Comment: Some tips on initiating and sustaining a ketogenic diet:
The Race Against Time... How to Help Increase the Number of New Mitochondria in Your Aging Body
Researchers believe you may have about a 10-year window of opportunity to help save your mitochondria, from the time they first become damaged. Early changes in mitochondrial function may be reversed if caught early, and before damage becomes permanent.
Aside from following a ketogenic or cyclical ketogenic diet, what else can you do to help protect the mitochondria you do have? And how can you help stimulate mitochondrial biogenesis, or the growth of new mitochondria?
Exercise helps create new mitochondria and purge damaged ones
Exercise. Studies show that the mitochondrial DNA in muscle declines as you grow older. Regular, high intensity exercise and maintaining a healthy weight may have a positive influence on mitochondrial health and life span.
Moving throughout your day - and avoiding prolonged sitting - are both important for your mitochondria. Any time your body experiences a greater energy need (as with exercise), it creates new mitochondria.
Exercise also helps stimulate mitophagy, or the removal of damaged mitochondria so they don't accumulate in your cells.
Avoid environmental toxins. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, prevents the uptake of manganese and zinc, important minerals for protecting your mitochondria from oxidative damage.
The Roundup formula also makes your mitochondrial membranes more permeable, allowing more glyphosate to enter. And that, in turn, interferes with energy production.
Comment: Because glyphosate is now ubiquitous in the environment, it is imperative to take steps to detoxify and mitigate its effects. For more information, see:
Certain nutrients. A number of nutrients support mitochondrial function:
- Ubiquinol (or CoQ10) - One of the most important antioxidants for protecting mitochondrial DNA, but levels decline rapidly with age
- Magnesium - Helps increase the efficiency of your mitochondria to repair damage and produce ATP (energy)
- Animal based omega-3 fatty acids - Positively alter mitochondrial membrane structure and improve mitochondrial dysfunction in brain aging
- All B vitamins (including thiamin, riboflavin, and B6) - Required as coenzymes for enzymes essential for cellular and mitochondrial function
- Berberine - Supports mitochondrial health by activating AMPK which helps regulate energy homeostasis*
- PQQ (Pyrroloquinoline quinone) - Helps protect mitochondria from oxidative damage and it stimulates the growth of new mitochondria*
Let me tell you more...
Berberine: One of the Few Compounds in Nature Known to Activate Your Metabolic Switch and Help Protect Your Brain Cells
Berberine is a yellow-colored alkaloid compound found in a number of plants: European barberry, goldenseal, Amur cork tree, Oregon grape, goldthread, tree turmeric, and phellodendron.
Originally isolated from traditional Chinese herbs, Eastern practitioners have known about berberine's many potential benefits for centuries.
But it's the most recent research that really has people excited about berberine for overall health and mitochondrial health.
There are about 2,800 berberine studies listed on PubMed and over a third of them are from the last 5-7 years!
So why all the excitement over a yellow-colored compound?
It has much to do with a vital enzyme inside your cells - adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase, or AMPK. Regarded as your metabolic master switch, AMPK plays a crucial role in regulating your metabolism.
Researchers have discovered that berberine activates AMPK, which helps:
- Regulate biological activities that promote normal balances of energy, lipids, and glucose*
- Coordinate your body's response to stressors
- Support cellular repair and maintenance
Berberine and Ketogenic Diets: A Match Made in Heaven?
Ketogenic diets provide profound protective benefits for your nerve and brain cells, but researchers are just now learning why...
The latest research on rats shows that the ketone bodies made by your liver during nutritional ketosis and fasting initiate three actions in your neurons, or nerve cells:
- Increase levels hypoxia-inducible factor-1α, or HIF-1α
- Activate Sirtuin 1, or Sirt1
- Decrease mTORC1 activity
Because berberine activates AMPK, as well as the activator for Sirt1, it helps boost autophagy in your cells. This, in turn, enhances the positive benefits from a ketogenic diet!
Studies also suggest that mitochondria are an important target of berberine.
While berberine's role in cell health is still being closely studied, researchers do know that mitochondria selectively seek out and store berberine.
Because berberine is known to be involved in apoptosis, or normal programmed cell death, this potential advantage could play an important role in promoting healthy normal cell growth and development!*
Berberine Mimics the Effects of Exercise, Dieting, and Weight Loss!*
When AMPK is activated in your cells, an interesting cascade of events occurs. AMPK produces benefits similar to exercising, dieting, and weight loss!
While I certainly don't recommend using berberine as a replacement for exercise or a healthy diet, research clearly shows it holds value for:
- Slowing the release of free fatty acids to help prevent harmful fat deposits
- Promoting insulin, leptin, and adiponectin function for a healthy metabolism
- Supporting healthy blood sugar levels already in the normal range
- Promoting healthy insulin sensitivity
- Promoting healthy gut microflora
- Supporting healthy lipid metabolism
- Stimulating the release of nitric oxide for healthy blood flow*
In one study, obese adults took 500 mg of berberine three times daily for 12 weeks study subjects saw a 23 percent decrease in triglycerides and 12.2 percent drop in cholesterol levels.
Berberine also plays an important role in promoting brown fat activity and boosting fat burning in your mitochondria.* Brown fat is a mitochondria-loaded, heat-generating type of fat that burns energy instead of storing it.
A study with mice showed berberine increased the expenditure of energy, and specifically enhanced brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity in mice who were obese.
If you have a couple or a few extra inches to spare, especially stubborn belly fat, increasing the burning of brown fat may be a desirable side benefit of berberine!
Isolated in Interstellar Stardust by NASA, PQQ May Be a Breakthrough for Mitochondrial Health
Every now and then a nutrient comes along that generates a great deal of excitement in the research community.
As we've already seen, Berberine is one of those nutrients. PQQ, or pyrroloquinoline quinone, is another...
First identified as an enzyme cofactor in 1979 in microorganisms, PQQ has also been potentially detected in interstellar samples collected by NASA's probe Stardust.
- PQQ has been around for a long, long time
- PQQ is ubiquitous and humans and animals have been widely exposed to it
- PQQ is involved in many critical biological functions
Researchers have found that PQQ works exceptionally well with CoQ10 or ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ10. Ubiquinol and CoQ10 optimize mitochondrial function and helps protects them from free radical and ROS damage, while PQQ, also a coenzyme, triggers the creation of new mitochondria.
How PQQ Helps Create New Mitochondria in Aging Cells
Even though PQQ is bacterial in nature, your body and your gut microbiome do not have the ability to produce it naturally. That suggests PQQ may be an essential micronutrient.
In 2010, a team of researchers at the University of California discovered that PQQ has the unusual ability to activate not one, but three cell signaling pathways:
- PGC-1 - stimulates genes that enhance mitochondrial and cellular respiration, growth, and reproduction*
- CREB - interacts with histones that protect and repair cellular DNA while stimulating the growth of new mitochondria*
- DJ-1 - like PGC-1 and CREB, DJ-1 supports cell function and survival, especially in the brain, and helps guard against cell death from antioxidant stress
Scientists also observed that when cells are deficient in PQQ, a significant number of genes can be profoundly affected.
A total of 438 genes to be exact...
Most impacted are those genes involved in cellular stress, cell signaling, metabolite transfer, and the biogenesis of new mitochondria.
However, the researchers were able to reverse the negative effects by providing PQQ supplementation.
The importance of PQQ for the growth of new mitochondria was further confirmed by a recent mouse study. Mice deficient in PQQ were shown to have a 30-40 percent reduction in numbers of mitochondria, compared to mice who were supplemented with PQQ.
Up to 5,000 Times More Efficient Than Vitamin C at Reducing Oxidation
As we've seen, damage to mitochondrial DNA from the massive assault of free radicals and reactive oxygen species is a root cause of aging.
That makes antioxidants especially valuable for protecting your mitochondria. But some antioxidants are clearly more effective than others...
Research shows that PQQ is 30 to 5,000 times more efficient at reducing oxidation than other common antioxidants such as vitamin C.
This 2010 study contrasted the protective effects of PQQ with other antioxidant compounds. Not only were those differences great, but the difference in the amounts needed of various compounds to effectively increase the number of mitochondria and mitochondrial functioning was especially striking.
While it took millimoles of other compounds to achieve cellular protection, the dietary concentrations of PQQ required could be measured in nanomoles!
Considering that one millimole equals one million nanomoles, that's a profound difference in concentrations!
PQQ is found in human milk and in small amounts in many common foods, including kiwi, natto, tofu, green tea, and green peppers.
Researchers now believe higher doses of PQQ - higher than what's found in foods - may be valuable for:
- Energy production
- Supporting neurological function
- Supporting immune health
- Supporting cardiovascular health
- Enhancing antioxidant status in tissues and cells
Studies Confirm PQQ's Potential Effects on Brain Function, Memory, Stress, and Sleep
Several human studies support claims about PQQ's effects on cognitive health and brain function, as well as stress and sleep quality:
- PQQ helps brain cells function more efficiently. PQQ has been shown to facilitate nerve regeneration and enhance nerve growth factor.* And it increases the number and efficiency of mitochondria.
- PQQ improves cerebral function. The effect of PQQ on cerebral function and anti-stress activity was tested in 71 human subjects over a 12-week period using 20 mg of PQQ and 20 mg of PQQ with 100 mg of CoQ10. Both groups showed improvements in high-level cerebral functions, including attention and information discrimination.
- PQQ with or without CoQ10 improves memory. This double-blind study among adults aged 50-70 evaluate PQQ with CoQ10 (or ubiquinol) and PQQ alone for 24 weeks. Both groups experienced immediate improvement with memory and other brain functions like spatial awareness.
- PQQ helps counteract the effects of stress and improves sleep quality. A group of 17 adults took a daily dose of 20 mg of PQQ for 8 weeks. All six measures of vigor, fatigue, tension, mood, anger-hostility, and confusion improved significantly.* Quality of life and sleep also improved significantly.
Comment: More information on the health benefits of berberine and PQQ: