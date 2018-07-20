As you grow older, your mitochondria undergo damage and mutations that affect how well they function

Damaged mitochondria accumulate in cells

Your cells produce fewer new mitochondria as you age

- Supports mitochondrial health by activating AMPK which helps regulate energy homeostasis* PQQ (Pyrroloquinoline quinone) - Helps protect mitochondria from oxidative damage and it stimulates the growth of new mitochondria*

Berberine: One of the Few Compounds in Nature Known to Activate Your Metabolic Switch

Help Protect Your Brain Cells

Regulate biological activities that promote normal balances of energy, lipids, and glucose*

Coordinate your body's response to stressors

Support cellular repair and maintenance

Berberine and Ketogenic Diets: A Match Made in Heaven?

Increase levels hypoxia-inducible factor-1α, or HIF-1α

Activate Sirtuin 1, or Sirt1

Decrease mTORC1 activity

Berberine Mimics the Effects of Exercise, Dieting, and Weight Loss!*

Slowing the release of free fatty acids to help prevent harmful fat deposits

Promoting insulin, leptin, and adiponectin function for a healthy metabolism

Supporting healthy blood sugar levels already in the normal range

Promoting healthy insulin sensitivity

Promoting healthy gut microflora

Supporting healthy lipid metabolism

Stimulating the release of nitric oxide for healthy blood flow*

Isolated in Interstellar Stardust by NASA, PQQ May Be a Breakthrough for Mitochondrial Health

PQQ has been around for a long, long time

PQQ is ubiquitous and humans and animals have been widely exposed to it

PQQ is involved in many critical biological functions

How PQQ Helps Create New Mitochondria in Aging Cells

PGC-1 - stimulates genes that enhance mitochondrial and cellular respiration, growth, and reproduction*

- stimulates genes that enhance mitochondrial and cellular respiration, growth, and reproduction* CREB - interacts with histones that protect and repair cellular DNA while stimulating the growth of new mitochondria*

- interacts with histones that protect and repair cellular DNA while stimulating the growth of new mitochondria* DJ-1 - like PGC-1 and CREB, DJ-1 supports cell function and survival, especially in the brain, and helps guard against cell death from antioxidant stress

Up to 5,000 Times More Efficient Than Vitamin C at Reducing Oxidation

Energy production

Supporting neurological function

Supporting immune health

Supporting cardiovascular health

Enhancing antioxidant status in tissues and cells

Studies Confirm PQQ's Potential Effects on Brain Function, Memory, Stress, and Sleep

PQQ helps brain cells function more efficiently. PQQ has been shown to facilitate nerve regeneration and enhance nerve growth factor.* And it increases the number and efficiency of mitochondria.

PQQ has been shown to facilitate nerve regeneration and enhance nerve growth factor.* And it increases the number and efficiency of mitochondria. PQQ improves cerebral function. The effect of PQQ on cerebral function and anti-stress activity was tested in 71 human subjects over a 12-week period using 20 mg of PQQ and 20 mg of PQQ with 100 mg of CoQ10. Both groups showed improvements in high-level cerebral functions, including attention and information discrimination.

The effect of PQQ on cerebral function and anti-stress activity was tested in 71 human subjects over a 12-week period using 20 mg of PQQ and 20 mg of PQQ with 100 mg of CoQ10. Both groups showed improvements in high-level cerebral functions, including attention and information discrimination. PQQ with or without CoQ10 improves memory. This double-blind study among adults aged 50-70 evaluate PQQ with CoQ10 (or ubiquinol) and PQQ alone for 24 weeks. Both groups experienced immediate improvement with memory and other brain functions like spatial awareness.

This double-blind study among adults aged 50-70 evaluate PQQ with CoQ10 (or ubiquinol) and PQQ alone for 24 weeks. Both groups experienced immediate improvement with memory and other brain functions like spatial awareness. PQQ helps counteract the effects of stress and improves sleep quality. A group of 17 adults took a daily dose of 20 mg of PQQ for 8 weeks. All six measures of vigor, fatigue, tension, mood, anger-hostility, and confusion improved significantly.* Quality of life and sleep also improved significantly.

Introducing... Berberine and MicroPQQ Advanced

Is more than twice as effective (2.2 times to be exact), so 5 mg of MicroPQQ provides the same benefits as 10 mg of regular PQQ

Stays in your bloodstream longer, 9 hours compared to only 2 or 3 hours for regular PQQ. Longer blood exposure may mean greater potential benefits!

Is specially formulate to enhance absorption through sustained release of PQQ for higher availability

Is very stable and can complete thousands of redox/antioxidant cycles instead of self-oxidizing and turning inactive

Helps protect your mitochondria from oxidative damage

Promotes the growth of new mitochondria

Supports neurological and cognitive function

Supports immune and cardiovascular health

Helps prevent harmful fat deposits and encourages fat burning

Promotes insulin, leptin, and adiponectin function for a healthy metabolism

Supports healthy blood sugar levels already in the normal range

Promotes healthy insulin sensitivity

Promotes the growth of healthy gut microflora

Supports healthy lipid metabolism

The latest science reveals exciting new roles for two less known supplements, crucial to the round-the-clock workings of your mitochondria. Who would ever suspect that a valuable metabolic master switch and a component of interstellar stardust may be one of the most important combinations ever for your mitochondria health?As you're well aware, your body grows older with each passing day. But did you know that the 'battery' driving your body's aging is your mitochondria - those powerful energy factories within your cells?For the first time, researchers have proven that They were stunned to discover that once these older cells shed their worn out, damaged mitochondria, they resembled younger cells!These newly rejuvenated cells displayed levels of oxygen free radicals and expression of genes typical of more youthful cells.This and similar studies confirm three important key points about how your mitochondria influences age-related changes in your body:Healthy mitochondria are essential to your health. They produce 95 percent of your body's energy in the form of ATP, and they are also responsible for essential apoptosis or programmed cell death.Your mitochondria also provide important signaling molecules for the expression of your genes, and they help promote a normal inflammatory response throughout your body.Many people are surprised to learn that they have two different types of DNA, or two sets of genetic blueprints, inside their cells.The first type, your cellular or nuclear DNA, is what likely comes to mind when you think of your cells' genetic material.But you have another whole set of genetic material, and, as we've just learned, this DNA may actually determine your longevity.Unlike the other components inside each of your cells, your mitochondria have their own DNA. And considering some of your cells can contain as many as 2,500 mitochondria, that's a lot of genetic material!Scientists now realize that the greater the number of mitochondria in your body and the healthier their functioning, the greater your odds are of living a healthy, long life.But here's the problem with your mitochondrial DNA... It's far more susceptible to severe oxidative damage than your cellular DNA.Because your mitochondria create 95 percent of the energy for your body's processes, they sit in the midst of an enormous firestorm of oxidative activity. This continuous activity unleashes damaging free radicals and toxic reactive oxygen species.Scientists are now convinced that damaged mitochondria and mitochondrial dysfunction are important contributors to the normal aging process and can affect your health.When you're younger, your mitochondria are well protected by your body's natural defenses. As you age, that protection fades. The older you get, the faster your mitochondria deteriorate and become dysfunctional.Mitochondrial dysfunction is most striking in high energy-demanding tissues and organs like your brain, heart, and muscles.Studies show that brain cells in those over 70, on average, contain 50 percent more mitochondrial damage that do brain cells of middle-aged adults.What you eat can make or break your mitochondria!Your mitochondria are nourished by certain fuels and harmed by others. So, a healthy diet is one that supports mitochondrial function and prevents dysfunction.Most people worldwide who eat a primarily processed food diet are burning carbohydrates as their primary fuel.Burning carbs for fuel shuts down your body's ability to burn fat. I believe this is why so many people find it nearly impossible to lose weight and keep it off.When you eat a low net carb (total carbs minus fiber) diet with adequate protein and high in healthy fats - or a cyclical ketogenic diet - you can reach a state called nutritional ketosis where your body burns fat as its primary fuel, instead of sugar.In ketosis, your body regains its metabolic flexibility to burn fat for fuel and your liver creates water-soluble fats called ketones that burn far more efficiently than carbs.Becoming an efficient fat burner through ketosis is one of the most important strategies you can implement for your mitochondria - and your health.'Clean burning' ketones create far fewer reactive oxygen species and secondary free radicals to damage your cellular and mitochondrial DNA, membranes, and proteins.Ketones also mimic the lifespan-extending properties of calorie restriction or fasting, which includes optimal glucose metabolism.As beneficial as a ketogenic diet is for your mitochondria, Once you're able to burn fat for fuel, I suggest switching over to a cyclical ketogenic diet. At that point, you begin cycling in and out of nutritional ketosis by upping your carb and protein intake once or twice a week.Surprisingly, by periodically "pulsing" or consuming a higher carb intake - say, 100 or 150 grams of carbs opposed to 20 to 50 grams per day, your ketone levels will dramatically increase and your blood sugar will drop.After a day or two of this feasting, you then cycle back into nutritional ketosis (the "fasting" stage) for the remainder of the week. It's a non-negotiable necessity.Researchers believe you may have about a 10-year window of opportunity to help save your mitochondria, from the time they first become damaged. Early changes in mitochondrial function may be reversed if caught early, and before damage becomes permanent.Aside from following a ketogenic or cyclical ketogenic diet, what else can you do to help protect the mitochondria you do have? And how can you help stimulate mitochondrial biogenesis, or the growth of new mitochondria?Studies show that the mitochondrial DNA in muscle declines as you grow older. Regular, high intensity exercise and maintaining a healthy weight may have a positive influence on mitochondrial health and life span.Moving throughout your day - and avoiding prolonged sitting - are both important for your mitochondria.Exercise also helps stimulate mitophagy, or the removal of damaged mitochondria so they don't accumulate in your cells.Glyphosate, the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup, prevents the uptake of manganese and zinc, important minerals for protecting your mitochondria from oxidative damage.The Roundup formula also makes your mitochondrial membranes more permeable, allowing more glyphosate to enter. And that, in turn, interferes with energy production.A number of nutrients support mitochondrial function:There's a good chance you haven't heard much about Berberine or PQQ, especially as they relate to your mitochondria. However, the latest research shows both are important for mitochondrial health as they play critical roles in up regulating and down regulating important biochemical pathways.Let me tell you more...Berberine is a yellow-colored alkaloid compound found in a number of plants: European barberry, goldenseal, Amur cork tree, Oregon grape, goldthread, tree turmeric, and phellodendron.Originally isolated from traditional Chinese herbs, Eastern practitioners have known about berberine's many potential benefits for centuries.But it's the most recent research that really has people excited about berberine for overall health and mitochondrial health.There are about 2,800 berberine studies listed on PubMed and over a third of them are from the last 5-7 years!So why all the excitement over a yellow-colored compound?It has much to do with a vital enzyme inside your cells - adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase, or AMPK. Regarded as your metabolic master switch, AMPK plays a crucial role in regulating your metabolism.Researchers have discovered that, which helps:And here's something else you need to know about this alkaloid compound....Ketogenic diets provide profound protective benefits for your nerve and brain cells, but researchers are just now learning why...The latest research on rats shows that the ketone bodies made by your liver during nutritional ketosis and fasting initiate three actions in your neurons, or nerve cells:Together, these three actions help turn on what's known as neuronal macroautophagy, or the purging of defective mitochondria from your cells.Because berberine activates AMPK, as well as the activator for Sirt1, it helps boost autophagy in your cells. This, in turn, enhances the positive benefits from a ketogenic diet!Studies also suggest that mitochondria are an important target of berberine.While berberine's role in cell health is still being closely studied, researchers do know that mitochondria selectively seek out and store berberine.Because berberine is known to be involved in apoptosis, or normal programmed cell death, this potential advantage could play an important role in promoting healthy normal cell growth and development!*When AMPK is activated in your cells, an interesting cascade of events occurs. AMPK produces benefits similar to exercising, dieting, and weight loss!While I certainly don't recommend using berberine as a replacement for exercise or a healthy diet, research clearly shows it holds value for:Researchers have found that while berberine activates the enzyme AMPK, it inhibits what's known as PTP1B activity. That action provides important support for healthy normal blood sugar levels.In one study, obese adults took 500 mg of berberine three times daily for 12 weeks study subjects saw a 23 percent decrease in triglycerides and 12.2 percent drop in cholesterol levels.Berberine also plays an important role in promoting brown fat activity and boosting fat burning in your mitochondria.* Brown fat is a mitochondria-loaded, heat-generating type of fat that burns energy instead of storing it.A study with mice showed berberine increased the expenditure of energy, and specifically enhanced brown adipose tissue (BAT) activity in mice who were obese.If you have a couple or a few extra inches to spare, especially stubborn belly fat, increasing the burning of brown fat may be a desirable side benefit of berberine!Every now and then a nutrient comes along that generates a great deal of excitement in the research community.As we've already seen, Berberine is one of those nutrients. First identified as an enzyme cofactor in 1979 in microorganisms, PQQ has also been potentially detected in interstellar samples collected by NASA's probe Stardust.Here's the significance of this finding: Its potential benefits are impressive, and its involvement in important cell signaling pathways indicate PQQ is an especially crucial nutrient for your mitochondria.Researchers have found that PQQ works exceptionally well with CoQ10 or ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ10. Ubiquinol and CoQ10 optimize mitochondrial function and helps protects them from free radical and ROS damage, while PQQ, also a coenzyme, triggers the creation of new mitochondria.Even though PQQ is bacterial in nature, your That suggests PQQ may be an essential micronutrient.In 2010, a team of researchers at the University of California discovered that PQQ has the unusual ability to activate not one, but three cell signaling pathways:A 2012 research advance took a closer look and found that PQQ, or the spontaneous formation of new mitochondria in aging cells.Scientists also observed that when cells are deficient in PQQ, a significant number of genes can be profoundly affected.A total of 438 genes to be exact...Most impacted are those genes involved in cellular stress, cell signaling, metabolite transfer, and the biogenesis of new mitochondria.However, the researchers were able to reverse the negative effects by providing PQQ supplementation.The importance of PQQ for the growth of new mitochondria was further confirmed by a recent mouse study. Mice deficient in PQQ were shown to have a 30-40 percent reduction in numbers of mitochondria, compared to mice who were supplemented with PQQ.As we've seen, damage to mitochondrial DNA from the massive assault of free radicals and reactive oxygen species is a root cause of aging.That makes antioxidants especially valuable for protecting your mitochondria. But some antioxidants are clearly more effective than others...Research shows that PQQ is 30 to 5,000 times more efficient at reducing oxidation than other common antioxidants such as vitamin C.This 2010 study contrasted the protective effects of PQQ with other antioxidant compounds. Not only were those differences great, but the difference in the amounts needed of various compounds to effectively increase the number of mitochondria and mitochondrial functioning was especially striking.While it took millimoles of other compounds to achieve cellular protection, the dietary concentrations of PQQ required could be measured in nanomoles!Considering that one millimole equals one million nanomoles, that's a profound difference in concentrations!PQQ is found in human milk and in small amounts in many common foods, including kiwi, natto, tofu, green tea, and green peppers.Researchers now believe higher doses of PQQ - higher than what's found in foods - may be valuable for:And its effects on cerebral function, memory, and metabolism have been studied as well...Several human studies support claims about PQQ's effects on cognitive health and brain function, as well as stress and sleep quality:PQQ, like Berberine, clearly plays an important role in many aspects of health and daily life.No one has ever before connected the dots between Berberine and PQQ. Having done extensive research on mitochondrial health, I believe combining these two exceptional supplements into one formula only makes sense.And the latest research confirms my thinking...As I pointed out earlier, Berberine and PQQ are both essential for your mitochondrial health as they play critical roles in up regulating and down regulating important biochemical pathways.Because Berberine's and PQQ's impact is on different pathways in your mitochondria, they have combined, synergistic effects.In essence, the more good pathways you can up regulate, and the more bad pathways that can be down regulated, the greater the synergistic or combined impact on your mitochondrial health. Never before combined into one formula, this combo provides unique multi-functional effects.What really sets Berberine and MicroPQQ Advanced apart from other PQQ supplements is the type of PQQ I've used.While other PQQ-only supplements use regular PQQ, my formula's patentedSeize Your Window of Opportunity and Support Your Mitochondrial and Metabolic Health TodayAs I said earlier, you have about a decade before early changes in mitochondrial function become irreversible. However, you have no idea of when those changes first started. Most likely they are happening right now inside your cells...My Berberine and MicroPQQ Advanced provides a two-punch approach to optimizing your mitochondrial and your metabolic health:I think you have to agree... that's a lot of benefits packed into one daily dose!Why not try Berberine and MicroPQQ Advanced today and take advantage of your window of opportunity before it closes!P.S. There's no risk to try it, courtesy of my Money Back Guarantee (see full details below). Don't delay, place your order right now.