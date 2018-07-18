trump putin soccer ball
© Reuters
In a fresh tweet President Donald Trump has said some people would rather "go to war" than see him getting along with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He added that the "haters" merely want "a boxing match."

Starting the morning with a fresh post, Trump gave credit to his press conference following a landmark gathering with Putin in Finland on Monday.

"So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki," he said.

Trump then gave his take on the negotiations with Putin, and the apparent "haters," who he suggested suffered from "Trump Derangement Syndrome!"

"Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match," said Trump.

His use of the term "earlier meeting," left it somewhat unclear whether he was referring to the landmark Helsinki summit, or the meeting with Putin at the sidelines of the G20 summit last year. Either way, he still promised "big results" will come.

Speaking after the joint press conference in Helsinki, Trump admitted that Washington-Moscow ties have never been in a worse place, but that relations had "gotten substantially better" since meeting the Russian leader and could improve more in the future.

Putin also told Fox news that the leaders "did make a good start". At the conference he again ridiculed allegations that Moscow had compromising material on Donald Trump or his family, saying that it's absurd to suggest that Kremlin collects dirt on every US businessman who visits the country.

The sight of Trump and Putin not attacking each other at the press conference in Helsinki sent mainstream US media into meltdown. Some outlets were angered even by the fact that the summit happened at all.

Speaking to RT, former US Senator Ron Paul responded to the hysteria. Mainstream media are "almost unanimously endorsing the idea that we have to have an enemy, and at this point - especially for the last 20 years - they've been working very hard to make Russia the enemy, and I think this is wrong," he said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also gave his take on the summit, insisting that Russian-US dialogue is crucial for international challenges and the world can't afford to have silence between the two states.