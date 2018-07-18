"I don't think Russia is our close friend or anything like that," Carlson said, discussing President Donald Trump's summit with Putin on Fox Monday. "Of course they try to interfere in our affairs. They have for a long time. Many countries do. Some more successfully than Russia, like Mexico, which is routinely interfering in our elections by packing our electorate."Hispanic immigrants traditionally vote Democrat, a party seen as softer on border control and more generous to immigrants. Republicans, including several officials within the Trump administration, have repeatedly warned that illegal immigrants often vote in US elections.
After winning the 2016 election, President Trump went on to argue that his victory would have been even more pronounced "if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."
While Trump's claims were never proven, concerns about illegal immigrant voting have led Republicans to push for voter ID laws, laws Democrats see as "racist," "discriminatory," and "barriers that limit the legitimate participation of racial and ethnic minorities." Minorities, they argue, somehow have less access to photo ID, therefore requiring it at the ballot box is discriminatory.
The City of San Francisco ruled on Monday that non-citizens can now vote in Board of Education elections this year, provided they are over the age of 18 and are not on parole or mentally incompetent.
Non-citizens may not vote in any other kind of election in California, but there are few safeguards in place to prevent them from doing so. According to the California Secretary of State, voters without a driver's license or social security card can leave the appropriate spaces blank on their voter registry application form, and the state will assign them a number to identify them as voters.
Comment: Corruption is when a political party is willing to turn a blind eye, or more specifically, assist clueless immigrants and otherwise illegal voters to break laws in order to win elections.