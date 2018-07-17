Vladimir Putin: Last year there was one extradition case by the United States... Mueller can use this treaty as an official request to us... in this case this kind of effort should be a reciprocal one... For instance we can bring up Mr. Browder... They sent a huge amount of money $400,000,000 to Hillary Clinton! ...So we have solid reason to believe that some [US] intelligence offers accompanied and guided these transactions. So we have an interest in questioning them.

As TGP's Kristinn Taylor reported, sore loser Hillary Clinton still cannot get over being defeated by Donald Trump for the presidency nearly two years ago now. Sunday night, on the eve of President Trump's summit in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Clinton trolled Trump on Twitter, questioning his loyalty to the Unites States.Hillary tweeted, "Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?"The President didn't hold back at the press conference on Monday;Russian President VladimirPutin dropped a bombshell and set social media ablaze.Putin dropped a bomb and claimed US Intel helped American-born British financier, Bill Browder, move $400 million to Hillary Clinton's campaign.In a grotesque display of unabated hubris, Hillary Clinton attacked President Trump again to deflect from her own corruption.Hillary tweeted in response to her previous troll, "Well, now we know." [which team you play for]Hillary's loyalty lies with whomever gives her money which is why she used a private server to wheel and deal with foreign factions while she was the head of the State Department.