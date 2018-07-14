Israel is still trying to intervene in the Syrian south, resisting any acceptance of the status quo

Israel has pushed Iran to violate all the "red lines" that existed

Syria is determined to regain full control of its southern territories. Actually, the battle was imposed during the Russian-Israeli negotiations and President Assad is determined not to give up any inch of territory. Therefore, he has not succumbed to the Israeli threats. Israel lowered its ceiling of demands when President Bashar al-Assad helped remove Prime Minister Netanyahu from the tree he climbed by ordering his forces to begin the battle, imposing his own tempo and asking his allies to participate in the battle against Jihadists. Damascus does not meet all Russian demands, despite their joint military collaboration across Syrian geography. This difference has emerged in more than one battle in recent years, without necessarily causing any fundamental clash of interest between the two parties. Assad meets his Iranian ally's goals and objectives: the two agreed on their common hostility to Israel without interfering with the good Russian-Israeli relationship. Assad will not abandon the "axis of resistance," which has proved itself by its fulfilment of its obligations, supporting Syria with men and weapons. This "Axis" has always been, and still is, confident in the cause of the Syrian president, even though he almost lost the country in 2013. The advocates in this axis defended the Levant without imposing their faith or making demands on Assad in exchange for their intervention. Moreover, the members of the "Axis" gave complete freedom of decision to Assad to decide what he considered his priorities and objectives. They did not interfere in his internal policies and - unlike Russia on several occasions - did not stake a claim to the day when the Syrian President must step down from office (apparently to appease the West and the Arabs).

