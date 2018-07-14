Dozens of birds were mysteriously found dead around the Mall of Abilene.The mall's general manager, Steven Niles, told KTXS that his staff discovered at least 50 purple martins dead on the mall's property.Niles said that he believes that lightning is to blame and that this was an isolated incident.Annaliese Scoggin, a district biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department based in Taylor County, drove around the Mall of Abilene on Friday to see where the dead birds were found.Scoggin said that she first learned of the dead birds found at the mall on Thursday.However, there is a lot of uncertainty about how the birds died.Scoggin said that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has not determined yet what caused the death of the birds found outside of the mall."We don't have a reason for them dying off, but it sounds like the [Abilene] Zoo may be sending some to the wildlife health center for further testing," Scoggin said.Niles, who refused to speak on-camera, said that his staff, along with Abilene Animal Services, scooped up the birds on Thursday between the McDonald's and First Financial Bank.The American Bird Conservancy stated on its website that the global population of purple martins is on the decline because of the use of pesticides.KTXS asked Scoggin what the likelihood was that lightning actually killed the birds."Lightning has been known to cause bird deaths, you typically see it in a very small, localized area," Scoggin said. "Because I didn't see the birds, I can't say whether it was lightning or not."Scoggin said that if someone finds a dead bird, they should not bother to pick it up.