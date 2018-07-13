© Sergey Guneev / Sputnik

US President Donald Trump has criticized Germany over its support for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, claiming this gives Russia power over European energy."I think it's a horrible thing that Germany's doing. It's a horrible mistake.The $11-billion pipeline seeks to double the existing Nord Stream pipeline's current annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters and is expected to become operational by the end of next year. Both Germany and Russia have insisted that project is a private business affair."I believe that Germany is going to be getting 50, 60 or even... 70 percent of its energy coming in from Russia," said Trump, pointing out Germany's growing reliance on Russian energy.This is not the first time Trump has bashed Germany over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Just on Wednesday, Trump called Berlin "a captive of Russia" for participating in the project.