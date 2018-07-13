dust devils
Mother Nature put on quite a show at a Delaware County construction site on Tuesday.

Action News viewer Mike Cimino shared a video showing one of three dust devils moving through the Folcroft site where he was working.

Mike tells us the first two so-called 'dustnadoes' lasted about three minutes.

When those ended, a third started spinning. That one went on for roughly two minutes.


Mike says everyone was captivated by the dust devils, because it wasn't a windy day.

But the tiny whirlwinds apparently have more to do with heat than gusts.