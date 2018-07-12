A man is dead after being struck by lightning Wednesday afternoon, according to police.The incident occurred on Goodman's Bay around 2.05pm.According to police press liaison officer, Superintendent Shanta Knowles, the man was setting up the beach for an event during Wednesday's stormy conditions when the fatal strike occurred."The gentleman was staging the beach for a function, or setting up chairs, during that inclement weather, and...was struck by lightning and died on scene," Supt Knowles said.She could not confirm at the time whether the man was struck directly or whether the lightning hit any of the equipment.When asked for the deceased's age, she estimated him to be "middle-aged".Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, of the Cable Beach Police Station, also provided some information about the incident."Around 2.05pm, (police received) reports of a male who was found unresponsive on Goodman's Bay," ASP Peters said."As a result, my officers went to the scene where they met the EMS attempting to revive the person, but was unsuccessful in doing so."(Officers) subsequently continued the investigation by finding out who were the persons who would have last seen him, and they gave us a story. As a result of the story, (they) called in the crime officers and the other relevant personnel who would have assisted us. And subsequently he was transported to the morgue."ASP Peters said no other information was available up to press time."The facts that we got, we are still substantiating," he said.