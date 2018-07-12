© Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

US President Donald Trump has reportedly told NATO allies that the US would do their "own thing" if members didn't up defense spending to 2% of GDP despite reaffirming Washington's commitment to the bloc.He reportedly continued by warning that if the alliance's wealthiest economies weren't paying 2% by January, then the United States "are going to do our own thing."At present, not even the US spends 4% of GDP on defense with only five - USA, UK, Estonia, Poland, and Greece - out of NATO's 29 members currently meeting the agreed defense spending target of 2% GDP set for countries to meet by 2024 in accordance with a 2014 agreement.Latvia is also on course to join them later this year according to Riga's 2018 defense budget projections, with Lithuania and Romania also expected to hit that target, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.Previously, Trump had taken aim at NATO member Germany for not doing enough to up its defense spending to 2%. He tweeted: "What good is NATO if Germany is paying Russia billions of dollars for gas and energy?"However, Macron dismissed Trump's claims that a dramatic new spending agreement had been reached among the bloc's members, pointing instead to the two percent benchmark set in 2014."Everyone agreed to raise spending as they agreed in 2014, and everyone agreed to respect the commitments they made. We reaffirmed a credible budget strategy that meets our needs,"Macron said. Speaking at an end of summit briefing, Stoltenberg praised the gathering, but also stopped short of saying that the bloc's members agreed to go over four percent of GDP for defense spending.