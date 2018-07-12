© Alaa al Faqir / Reuters



Several missiles launched by Israeli aircraft have struck Syrian army positions in the Quneitra Governorate near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, in what the IDF called a retaliation for an earlier drone infiltration.The attack caused "limited damage" at some of the army positions in the vicinity of the towns of Hader and Tell Kurum, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, providing no further details of the incident.The IDF soon confirmed targeting sites in Syria, claiming it was their response to a drone infiltration earlier on Wednesday.Noting that the Israeli military is prepared for many different scenarios, the army stressed that it holds the Syrian government "accountable for the actions carried out in its territory and warns it from further action against Israeli forces."Israel has intensified its bombing of military infrastructure in Syria over the last couple of months, despite the conflict winding down, with terrorists and extremist militants controlling ever-decreasing swathes of land and so-called 'moderates' joining the state-wide reconciliation process in growing numbers."We won't take action against the Assad regime, and you get the Iranians out," Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly told Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that Israel will continue to protect its border from air and land.While the IDF does not comment on every engagement on its neighbor's territory, previously acknowledged targets by Israel in Syria included weapons storage facilities, logistics sites, and intelligence centers.