meteor fireball over Brazil 07.07.18
© L. Soares
A bright meteor fireball streaked across the night sky over the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 7, 2018, around 10:35 pm local time (01:35 UT).

According to EXOSS Citizen Science Project the meteor was seen by residents of Mossoró, Areia Branca, Assú, Baraúna, Severiano Melo and even cities in Ceará such as Icapui and Russas said they had observed the event.