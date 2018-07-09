Puppet Masters
France, Germany and the UK agree to establish dollarless trade with Iran
RT
Mon, 09 Jul 2018 10:13 UTC
"Our French colleagues explained they cannot do anything. The only thing they can do is to collectively and individually develop such forms of trade and settlements with Iran that won't depend on the dollar and will be conducted by companies that see trade with Iran as more profitable than with the US," the Russian Foreign Minister said. According to Lavrov, the decision particularly concerns small and medium-sized companies. He explained that the participants in the Iranian deal have agreed to work out measures to protect the countries' businesses from US sanctions.
"Everyone agrees that this [US sanctions - Ed.] is an absolutely illegal and unacceptable policy, but, of course, this can hardly be changed and there will be enough struggle in trade, economic and political spheres," the minister said. Last week, EU lawmakers gave approval for the European Investment Bank (EIB) to do business in Iran in an attempt to save the 2015 nuclear deal. The US withdrew from the deal on May 8. US sanctions will snap back in two parts, with a first round returning in August, and with the harshest sanctions returning in early November.
I do believe that there will be a clash between East and West. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation. I believe that there will be that kind of clash, but I don't think that it will be based upon the color of the skin.
Comment: The US violated all its international commitments and now through threats and ultimatums is forcing its European partners to choose the same irresponsible path.
