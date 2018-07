© Bloomberg Finance LP

"A racket is best described, I believe, as something that is not what it seems to the majority of the people. Only a small 'inside' group knows what it is about. It is conducted for the benefit of the very few, at the expense of the very many. Out of war a few people make huge fortunes."

~ Major General Smedley Butler, War Is A Racket

Would they not be remembered for generations as one of the most evil monsters ever to walk the face of the earth?Would you expect to see similar levels of revulsion? Or would you expect them to be treated as respectable members of society and elevated to a position of king-like power and influence?Northrop Grumman, one of the largest weapons manufacturers on the planet, was trending on Twitter yesterday.it is an immensely powerful corporation which uses its influence to promote the consumption of machinery that tears apart human bodies.people were horrified by its reported $25.8 billion in revenue last year.Northrop Grumman often spends more money lobbying Washington to advance its interests than any other publicly traded entity.the corporation once gave one of its lobbyists a $500,000 bonus right before he left to become a congressional staffer responsible for shaping US military policy, a position to which he was appointed by a legislator who just so happened to be the recipient of large amounts of Northrop Grumman campaign cash.It is not my intention here to be dismissive of America's ongoing, centuries-spanning struggle with the racism upon which the nation was built.and was reportedly seen attacking counter-protesters at two RAM gatherings last year, including Charlottesville. This is no minor thing.That said, it is also true thatA 2014 study by Princeton University found that due to legalized bribery in the form of campaign donations and corporate lobbying, the wealthiest Americans wield an immense amount of influence over US government policy and behavior, while ordinary voting Americans have effectively zero influence whatsoever.the recipients of which include virulent warmongers likewhose administration is currently averaging a bomb dropped every twelve minutes The company also spends millions of dollars a year lobbying politicians, and with good reason:That's 22,000%. And time-after-time we see those lobbying campaigns pay huge dividends for Northrop Grumman, like whenLobbying in Washington typically means cultivating long-term positive relationships with legislators on Capitol Hill, often by arranging fundraisers and assembling PACs to ensure their re-election, so as to secure influence with them. This is bad enough when you've got a corporation spending big bucks to persuade a legislator to enact policy in the interests of the corporation instead of the legislator's constituents, but it becomes infinitely worse when that corporation's sole means of profit depends on the endless expansion of the tentacles of the US war machine around the world. Ultimately, what you have is an extremely influential force shoving the entire world away from peace by ensuring that the US government is full of people who are highly motivated to promote the continually increasing consumption of large amounts of expensive weaponry.And it just so happens thatinto which Northrop Grumman is actively incentivizing the US government to extend its military tendrilsWhen Northrop Grumman-sponsored politicians stand at podiums telling America about the need to spread "freedom and democracy" into regions of brown-skinned people, they are being exactly as honest as the colonialists and conquistadors who grabbed land, gold and slaves under the false pretense of spreading Christianity.So forgive me if I am a bit dismissive of Northrop Grumman's statement that it is "absolutely committed to the highest levels of ethics and integrity in all that we do," and that the alleged actions of Michael Miselis are "counter to our values".I hope we soon see a day when the public turns on corporations like Northrop Grumman. Not for employing a racist individual who can be easily and conveniently sacrificed as the source and summit of all the world's evils, but for what they are and what they do. May the enemies of humanity be defeated. May all obstacles to health be torn down.