trump rally louisville screenshot


This will NEVER make the liberal mainstream news

Trump supporters in Louisville sent white supremacists packing today at a rally in Louisville.

trump louisville rally screenshot 1
The Trump supporters pointed the racists to the exit.
trump louisville rally screenshot 2
There was a MAGA rally today in Louisville, Kentucky.
Alt-right racists showed up and were quickly shown the door.

Amazing video via Jack Posobiec:


Here's another video - AMAZING!