Russian commander boasts Moscow's air-defense system is unique, able to intercept any targets
RT
Sat, 07 Jul 2018 11:56 UTC
"System of air and missile defense of Moscow and the central industrial district is unique, there's only one such system in the world. It's able to automatically warn of a missile attack, detect all the means an adversary uses in time, and, moreover, effectively intercept all the specter of targets - from cruise to ballistic missiles," deputy chief of Air and missile defense troops Lieutenant General Viktor Gumenniy told reporters on Saturday.
The top military official attended an event in Patriot Park outside Moscow, which marked the 100-year anniversary of Moscow's anti-air defense forces, as well as the 65-year jubilee of the 4th and 5th anti-aircraft divisions. Modern weaponry, used by Moscow's 1st Air and Missile Defense Army, were paraded in front of the spectators and put on display in the park.
Among the displayed systems, there was the cutting-edge S-400 'Triumf' anti-aircraft missile launchers, close-range Pantsir-S systems, as well as the eyes and ears of the air-defense troops - mobile radar units of various capabilities.
Some 2,000 military and civil specialists work daily to ensure that the skies of Moscow are safe from any threats. The 1st Army not only protects Moscow, which houses the key political and military structures of the country, but also the whole so-called "central industrial region," covering a large area in central Russia.
The 1st Army is usually the first unit to lay hands on the most modern weapons, testing them and providing valuable feedback to manufacturers, according to Gumenniy. So far, the unit has five full regiments using the most modern anti-aircraft missile system, the S-400 Triumf.
The S-400 is the most advanced Russian anti-aircraft system, capable of engaging aerodynamic targets at a range of up to 400km and ballistic missiles up to 60km away. The system can utilize at least four different interceptor missile types, suited to different targets. One S-400 unit can engage some 36 targets simultaneously.
I do believe that there will be a clash between East and West. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation. I believe that there will be that kind of clash, but I don't think that it will be based upon the color of the skin.
Like most things in this world, creativity is destroyed, as everything is reduced to the lowest level possible, i.e, soil. This world of...
I asked my cat if she would critique my paper on the reason behind the invasion of the Middle East. She seemed willing at first but kept asking me...
Great overall assessment and it all just rolled off your tongue! "Money 'Trumps' ideology." Good one! The U.S. is coming apart at the seams,...
New Caledonia crows are more impressive than this! [Link] They solve multi-stage problems, create complex tools for delicate tasks, and common...
Are all these recent global deaths to lightning a result of our atmosphere being compacted as it gets weaker due to our impending grand solar...