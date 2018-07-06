GermanMigrants
© Jazzmany/shutterstock.com
In the year 2016 migrants transferred billions of euros to their families in their home countries, German newspaper Die Welt reports.

More than 20 billion dollars (17.7 billion euros) flowed from Germany back to countries of origin in 2016, which is six billion more than in 2007.

While the German government sees it as a type of developmental aid, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, that requested the investigation on the matter, is sceptical.

According to the party recipients of state benefits should be banned from passing on money to their home countries. "It cannot be that development aid from the German social system is financed," AfD spokesman Markus Frohnmaier says.

But Germany's Government considers the remittances to be "development-promoting", because the money arrives directly at the place where it is needed, Die Welt writes.