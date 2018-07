In the year 2016 migrants transferred billions of euros to their families in their home countries, German newspaper Die Welt reports.(17.7 billion euros) flowed from Germany back to countries of origin in 2016,While the German government sees it as a type of developmental aid, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, that requested the investigation on the matter, is sceptical."It cannot be that development aid from the German social system is financed," AfD spokesman Markus Frohnmaier says.But Germany's Government considers the remittances to be "development-promoting", because the money arrives directly at the place where it is needed, Die Welt writes.