Israel faces mounting international condemnation as its security forces prepare to demolish Palestinian villageIsrael has faced mounting international condemnation as its security forces continued preparations to demolish the town.The High Court had upheld the demolition order against the town of 180 residents in May."The school and community of al Khan al-Ahmar have received a last minute reprieve for possibly a few days." she said. "The community is terrified that the bulldozers will be back."This community has already suffered so much and the impending threat of demolition is having a huge impact on the psychological wellbeing of the children," she added, noting that Khan al-Ahmar is home to school that serves some 170 Palestinian children living in Bedouin communities in the area.However, Human Rights Watch notes that "the Israeli military refuses to permit most new Palestinian construction in the 60 percent of the West Bank where it has exclusive control over planning and building, even as the military facilitates settler construction".Walid Assaf, head of the National Committee to Resist the Wall and Settlements, credited activists on the ground for the injunction. He also thanked foreign diplomats and lawyers who worked on the case and visited the community regularly in support.Assaf was quoted as saying by official Palestinian news agency Wafa.In a statement published by the PLO's Negotiations Affairs Department on Thursday, Khan al-Ahmar residents had called on the international community to "hold Israel accountable for its crimes"."The issue of Khan al-Ahmar illustrates Israel's objective of widespread and systematic forcible displacement of Palestinians and replacement with Israeli settlers, as part and parcel of Israel's broader scheme of creeping annexation," the statement said.On Thursday, prior to the court's decision, the United Nations warned that displacing Palestinian villagers has "serious human rights and humanitarian law consequences"."These pastoral communities are mostly Palestine refugees - originally displaced from their tribal lands in the Negev. They should not be forced to experience a second displacement against their will.""We wanted to show our solidarity to this village which is threatened with destruction, for reasons both humanitarian (...) and because it is a major issue of international law," said the consul general of France in Jerusalem, Pierre Cochard.he added."This decision complicates a little more and significantly the search for peace and a peace based on two states" - one Israeli, one Palestinian, he added.Yusuf Abu Dawoud, a 37-year-old resident of Khan al-Ahmar, told Middle East Eye on Wednesday that Israeli forces and bulldozers were beginning to attack the village "without any humanity".