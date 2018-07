© Aleksey Malgavko/Sputnik



The Russian military has reportedly accepted thatThe update on the trials of the missile comes from a source in the defense industry cited by TASS news agency. Almaz-Antey, the producer of the S-400 system, declined to comment on the news.according to open source data.There are conflicting reports about whether the missile is capable of engaging high-altitude targets, with some sources claiming it may have maximum altitude of 185km while others saying it is designed with a conservative ceiling of 30km.The first successful test of the 40N6E was reported in 2015. The S-400 is currently the backbone of Russia's long-range air defense architecture. The Russian military has been in the process of replacing older S-300 variant with the newer system since 2007. The older missiles that the S-400 can fire has a range of up to 250 km.