At least four people have been hospitalized with gunshot and stabbing wounds in the Swedish town of Helsingborg following an alleged 'attempted murder' which police are, for now, hesitant to definitively link to organized crime."They had shot injuries as well as a stabbing injury," police spokesman Fredrik Bratt told local news outlets.The circumstances are currently being investigated.While an increase in gang-related violence has been witnessed in recent years in Helsingborg, the police say that it is "too early" to reach conclusions about the latest case. Records released by Swedish Police in December 2017 reveal there were a total of 306 shooting incidents last year, resulting in 41 deaths. The majority of the fatal incidents occurred in the capital, Stockholm.