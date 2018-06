© Statista



If you're wondering whether that strange light you saw zipping across the night sky was a UFO, you're not alone. According to the National UFO Reporting Center, more than 1,300 UFO sightings have been reported so far this year.While the organization only recorded 307 sightings back in 1990, One recently leaked military report revealed fascinating new details about a 2004 incident involving what appears to be a UFO. The incident is better known as "the Tic Tac incident" due to the Tic Tac-like shape of the purported UFO.The Department of Defense released three separate videos taken of the AAVs (anomalous aerial vehicles) from the incident after a secret Pentagon program intended to find signs of alien life was revealed by the New York Times to have been defunct since 2012. However, the paper's sources said the program continues to exist in some form, despite being stripped of its explicit funding.In 1947, the Air Fore started investigating more than 12,000 claimed UFO sightings before the project ended in 1969. While the program concluded that most of the sightings involved conventional aircraft or spy planes,