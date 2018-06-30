© Reuters / Ronen Zvulun

A Belgian model known for her provocative photoshoots has stirred up controversy after posing nude on a Jerusalem rooftop - with the Western Wall, one of the city's most sacred sites, in the background.The photograph of 26-year-old Marisa Papen is part of an exhibition in the Belgian coastal town of Knokke. Titled "Road to Liberation," the photo shows Papen reclining in a plastic beach chair, with the Western Wall - a Jewish holy site - serving as the backdrop.The Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which administers the Western Wall prayer area and plaza, said the shoot was a "grave incident," while emphasizing that the photograph was taken on private property, and not in the Western Wall plaza.However, critics noted that the photograph's backdrop did not include Islamic holy sites like the Dome of the Rock, fueling speculation that Papen feared a backlash from offended Muslims.Others noted the humor in a nude model posing in front of the Western Wall - where visitors are segregated by sex.Responding to the controversy in a Facebook post on Thursday, Papen wrote: "I am perplexed with the fact that people who believe a God created our bodies (yes, including boobs and our private parts) could think skin is offensive." She said that she did not mean to offend anybody, writing that her intention "was to make people see their bodies and the human body in a different way. The human body is a beautiful thing."