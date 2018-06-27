Fort Bragg officials said four paratroopers were hit by lightning during a training exercise Monday.Officials said it happened around 6:16 p.m. Monday. Lightning struck a communications center near a water trailer.The four soldiers struck were near the trailer, and two of them were touching it, officials said.Three of the paratroopers were released from the hospital later Monday. The fourth was released Tuesday afternoon.CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.