St George effigy painted in restoration compared to Ecce Homo Monkey ChristFor 500 years, the painted wooden effigy of St George that adorns a chapel in the Spanish town of Estella has been locked in a silent struggle against his old foe, the dragon.Today, however, the saint faces a different battle thanks to a feat of restoration that has prompted comparisons with the infamous "Ecce Homo Monkey Christ" and exasperated the mayor.The mayor of Estella, which lies south-west of Pamplona in the Navarre region, is demanding to know why the council was not consulted before the work went ahead.Leoz said experts had been called in and were checking whether it would be possible to undo the restoration work and restore the statue to its previous state."Today, Estella isn't in the news because of its spectacular historical, artistic, architectural or cultural heritage," he tweeted on Monday, above a picture from the local paper headlined: "Navarre's own Ecce Homo."Six years ago, a well-intentioned woman's attempts to restore a fresco of the scourged Christ in a church in the north-eastern Spanish city of Borja went viral, with her efforts dubbedHowever, Cecilia Giménez soon found herself a minor celebrity after visitors flocked to the church to see her handiwork.