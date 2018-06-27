Society's Child
When it comes to protests in Iran, be very skeptical
Couldn't possibly just be that I know the US intelligence community lies constantly about such things.
Today there are reports being triumphantly bandied about by neoconservative pundits everywhere (often hilariously using pictures of the MEK terror cult) that some Iranian protesters have been recorded chanting "Death to Palestine" and "Death to the dictator" and carrying signs which admonish the Iranian government to pull its troops out of Syria. All of which just so happen to play nicely into the pro-regime change narratives of America's defense and intelligence agencies.
"To reporters everywhere: Please pay attention to what is happening in Iran now," said the Bush administration's Press Secretary Ari Fleischer in a viral tweet about the new reports. "I know foreign bureaus are almost non-existent these days, but keep a close eye on this story - and report it."
So naturally I am being accused by Trump supporters on social media of being a paid propagandist for the leaders of the Iranian government. This is primarily because I've been using my platform to circulate an article I wrote way back in January, which begins as follows:
Back in June the Wall Street Journal published a report saying that America's Central Intelligence Agency had set up a new organization whose sole task would be to focus on Iran under the direction of "Ayatollah Mike" D'andrea, an aggressive Iran hawk.
"The Iran Mission Center will bring together analysts, operations personnel and specialists from across the CIA to bring to bear the range of the agency's capabilities, including covert action," says the report.
This alone is reason enough to be intensely skeptical of every single thing you hear about Iran. The CIA has been a consistent utilizer and developer of the science of psyops - psychological operations in which large groups of people are deceived and manipulated into thinking and feeling a certain way to advance a preferred agenda during war and during peacetime. Relatedly, the CIA also has an extensive and well-documented history of staging regime change coups to topple rival governments all around the world, including Iran. These are not conspiracy theories. These are conspiracy facts.
It has now been a year since that Wall Street Journal report. Since that time, the Iran deal has been cancelled, sanctions have been implemented, and an effective regime change policy has been put into place. And now, lo and behold, there are Iranians being recorded chanting slogans that according to a New York Post headline "prove Trump is getting it right".
There is no doubt that approval of the Iranian government is far from unanimous among Iranians. There is no doubt that there is an authentic element of legitimate discontent to the current protests. There is also no doubt that the exact same thing could have been said about Libya and Syria, two countries which have been devastated by uprisings artificially provoked by psyops and manipulations from the US intelligence community.
Is it technically possible that these protests in Iran are completely, one hundred percent organic and not in any way the product of manipulations by America's Central Intelligence Agency or any of its allied agencies? Sure. It's technically possible the whole thing is exactly what neoconservative pundits like George W Bush's press secretary want us to believe it is, and since ramping up covert operations in Iran the CIA has just been sitting there twiddling its thumbs the entire time wondering what all the fuss is about. But it's not bloody likely, is it?
Of all the groups in the world who deserve the benefit of the doubt, the depraved, lying, torturing, propagandizing, drug trafficking, coup-staging, warmongering CIA ranks dead last, especially when it comes to issues of regime change. There is no reason whatsoever for any thinking person to assume the best of that malignant agency, nor that what we're being told to believe about Iran is true.
It's so goddamn stupid that regime change interventionism in Iran has become a partisan issue. The fact that establishment liberals are arguing for interventionism in Syria and blind faith Trump loyalists are arguing for interventionism in Iran is the most perfect illustration you could ask for of what Noam Chomsky was talking about when he said that "The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum."
It's so degrading. Like the oligarchs who run the whole bipartisan scam were sitting around one day and decided to have the riff raff fight each other over which country the war machine will steamroll next.
We're better than this. I don't care who you are, you're better than this. When pundits and politicians on either side of the aisle begin explaining to you why it's good and desirable for the government of a rival nation to be overthrown, they are lying. Always. This isn't the one time they're telling you the truth after all those other times. Lucy's never gonna let you kick that damn football, Charlie Brown.
It is the US intelligence community's job to lie to you. I will say it again: it is the US intelligence community's job to lie to you. The Trump supporters I've been arguing with about this on social media are swept up in the propaganda, apparently believing that every single person in Iran wants to overthrow their government, which is the only way a people's uprising could possibly be peaceful. They don't seem to think the government has any loyalists. They don't seem to understand what happens in a country when one part of the population wants to force the overthrow their government and the rest of the population wants the government to stay, especially after the CIA gets involved. They don't seem to understand the CIA's extensive history of funneling arms to groups of mutual interest, who then go on to tear apart countries like Libya and Syria. It's just "Yay CIA! Yay neocons! Free Iran!"
This should not be a partisan issue. We are all being lied to to advance a policy which will inflict an immense amount of death, destruction, destabilization, displacement, terror, rape and slavery upon a massive region, just like always happens with these interventions. This is not different. They are lying. Turn around. Go back. Wrong way.
