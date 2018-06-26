Fact-checker and writer at New Yorker magazine Talia Lavin has resigned from her position after she falsely accused an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent of having a Nazi tattoo on his arm.Lavin, who worked for the Condé Nast-published magazine for three years, caused a furore online when she tweeted in a since-deleted post about an inking on the arm of ICE Agent Justin Gaertner.Lavin's resignation and apology came after the US immigration agency staunchly defended their agent in an online statement.In a tweet on Sunday, Lavin issued an apology for her mistake. She described her actions as "uncharitable" and revealed that she offered to resign as a result. She later posted that veterans had contacted her to highlight that the tattoo did not resemble a Nazi or White Supremacist Iron Cross.Lavin has since published a link to her PayPal account for supporters to enable her to begin a "productive new phase."