The US risks being outpaced by China in groundbreaking military hi-tech, including artificial intelligence, robotics and big data, former US Deputy Defense Secretary warned, adding "this is what it feels like to be offset.""As I watch the ongoing military technical competition in the Western Pacific, in between our two great power rivals - especially China - I find myself saying:" Work added.Work, a retired Marine Colonel who served as Deputy Defense Secretary from 2014 until 2017 under Obama and Trump administrations, China "wants to be a first mover" in artificial intelligence, incorporating the Internet of things, big data, robotics and machine learning.Work said , adding the US should invest its $700 billion-worth military budget into artificial intelligence and the like to narrow the gaps.According to the former defense official, China is poised to beat the US in future battlefields by building up first-strike capabilities as well as disrupting American command-and-control networks.Work stated.Speaking at the same event, Air Force General Paul Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, added the Chinese "haven't mass deployed hypersonics or long-range [tactical] ballistic missiles" yet, but they are able now "to deploy those capabilities at a large scale."China as well as Russia has been named among the main challengers to America's global power in the newest edition of the National Security Strategy (NSS). Calling the two countries "revisionist powers, such as China and Russia," the NSS claimed they seek to "shape a world antithetical to US values and interest."