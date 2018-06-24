Israel Defense forces
© CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
A person suspected of a car ramming incident in the West Bank surrendered to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Jerusalem Post reported Sunday.

The media reported citing a spokesperson of the IDF that the suspected terrorist surrendered.

According to the media outlet, in response to the attack the Israeli security services detained eight people suspected of terrorist activities.

The news portal added that during the raids that followed the ramming attack IDF servicemen seized weapons and money reportedly used for funding terrorism.

On Saturday, the IDF reported that a Palestinian attacked a group of Israeli servicemen in the village of Husan injuring three soldiers. The press service of the IDF added that the investigation into details of the incident was ongoing.

Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. Along with mass protests, Palestinians are also using arson balloons and kites to start fires on the Israeli territory.

Israel has been using lethal force to suppress the rallies, citing security concerns, and blaming the escalation on Hamas. The clashes have already left over 120 people killed.

Earlier this week, IAF fighter jets targeted approximately 25 targets in the Gaza Strip. In response, Hamas launched up to 45 rockets at southern Israeli communities.