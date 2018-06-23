More than 100 bodies of Islamic State members, including leaders, were found in Nineveh, a security source from the province was quoted saying on Tuesday.The bodies, according to Wathiq, "was found in al-Gazira region in Hatra, southwest of Mosul."Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled "caliphate" from Mosul in June 2014. Many suspects were arrested over links with Islamic State, since the city was recaptured from the group in July 2017.In December, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced gaining control on all the territories that were captured by Islamic State, since 2014. However, the group still has dormant cells, through which it carries out attacks, across Iraq like it used to do before 2014.