Bodies of members of the Islamic State group

More than 100 bodies of Islamic State members, including leaders, were found in Nineveh, a security source from the province was quoted saying on Tuesday.

"Security troops found, today, 167 bodies of Islamic State members, including foreign and Arab leaders, who were killed by their leaders during the liberation battles of Mosul city," Cap. Amir Wathiq, of Nineveh police, told BasNews.

The bodies, according to Wathiq, "was found in al-Gazira region in Hatra, southwest of Mosul."

Security troops "buried the bodies after checking their identity cards in their possession."

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled "caliphate" from Mosul in June 2014. Many suspects were arrested over links with Islamic State, since the city was recaptured from the group in July 2017.

In December, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced gaining control on all the territories that were captured by Islamic State, since 2014. However, the group still has dormant cells, through which it carries out attacks, across Iraq like it used to do before 2014.