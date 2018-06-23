© Photo by al-Manar television network



Lebanese government forces have identified and dismantled a network of Israeli spying devices in the country's southern province of Nabatieh.On January 10, Lebanese troops uncovered an Israeli spying device near Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh (Western Zawtar) town, which lies just north of the Litani River.Lebanese security forces busted an espionage cell in the country, whose members were collecting sensitive information and passing it to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, on October 31, 2017.Speaking in an exclusive interview with Lebanon-based Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, General Director of the General Security Directorate Major General Abbas Ibrahim stated that the cell, run by a Syrian national identified as Paul George Khoury, was dismantled last July.The Israeli military then remotely detonated the spy device to prevent the de-codification and interpretation of its recorded data.However, Hezbollah fighters could recover some parts of the exploded device, including its transmission receiver base and batteries.Israel has continued to use offensive tactics aimed at creating chaos in Lebanon.