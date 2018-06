© News.com.au/Die Hard Democrat



"I am deeply disappointed that the Special Rapporteur used his platform to make misleading and politically motivated statements about American domestic policy issues," Haley said. "Regrettably, his report is an all too common example of the misplaced priorities [of the UN]."

"The policies pursued over the past year seem deliberately designed to remove basic protections from the poorest, punish those who are not in employment and make even basic health care into a privilege to be earned rather than a right of citizenship," Alston said.

Washington's envoy to the UN Nikki Haley has blasted a report on poverty in the US, as "misleading and politically motivated". The document accuses the Trump administration of deepening poverty and inequality.Haley said in letters addressed to Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts). The ambassador admitted poverty in America "remains a serious concern" however,Both Sanders and Warren were among over a dozen Democrats in the Congress who addressed Haley on the issues of inequality and poverty.He stressed that he looks forward to responding to her comments in the Human Rights Council on Friday.he noted The withdrawal was met with international condemnation, with even close NATO allies from Europe describing the decision as regrettable.Russia denounced the decision, accusing Washington of hypocrisy.the Russian mission at the UN said , adding that US attempts to justify its walkout by the council's politicization are cynical.The unprecedented move was also slammed by a number of human rights groups, withHuman Rights Watch echoed those remarks, saying that