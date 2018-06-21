David Boswell

David Boswell, pictured outside Swansea Crown Court, was found guilty of raping a young girl
A former Welsh Tory mayor is facing a jail sentence after being convicted of raping a young girl.

David Boswell, who was the Conservative mayor of Pembroke, West Wales, was found guilty of raping a young girl.

The 56-year-old, who is still a Pembrokeshire county councillor, was also found guilty of three indecent assaults against her and another girl by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

The court heard Boswell raped a nine-year-old girl and indecently assaulted another youngster aged under 13 between 1990 and 1994.

Boswell (pictured with his wife Denise) was also found guilty of three indecent assaults against the victim and another girl
The Army veteran and local politician served in the Army for more than 12 years and is a marshal for the Royal British Legion.

He won the Pembroke St Mary North election in May 2017 by just six votes, but was suspended by the party after being charged by police.

Boswell denied the allegations, saying they were 'complete lies' and urged police to make him undergo a lie detector test.

He told the court: 'I can put my hand on the bible and say I have never sexually assaulted that girl.

'If I had done something why has its taken so long for it to come out?'

He said the allegations 'made him feel sick' and added: 'It makes no sense to me. You can give me a lie detector if you want.'

But the jury at Swansea Crown Court found him guilty of four counts of indecent assault and one count of rape following a trial.

Judge Keith Thomas remanded Boswell in custody and told him to expect a lengthy jail sentence.

Boswell was acquitted of a further three counts of indecent assault involving the same complainants. He was ordered to return to court on July 13 for sentence.