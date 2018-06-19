© Alex Cavendish/ Global Look Press / RT

The UK is "complicit in the violence" committed by Israel against Palestinians by not halting its arms sales to Tel Aviv, War on Want has claimed. It comes after London voted against a UN resolution condemning the Gaza killings.Israel's use of live ammunition against the largely unarmed protestors earned widespread condemnation by international human rights organizations and accusations it violated international law as it targeted people posing no imminent threat.Ryvka Barnard, senior campaigns officer for War on Want, told The Independent: "In abstaining from this vote, the UK government has yet again refused to commit to the protection of Palestinians' human rights as they are targeted with the brutal and unlawful use of force by the Israeli military."Despite the killings and multiple accusations that Israel is breaking international laws, in part due to the the blockade of Gaza, UK arms sales to Israel have reached a record high.According to Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAATBarnard said: "But make no mistake, the UK is not sitting aside and remaining neutral. While the world calls for violent attacks on Palestinians to end,The resolution at the UN General Assembly passed with 120 votes in favor, eight against and 45 abstentions.