At least 18 people have been killed in an explosion in a crowded area in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.The deadly blast rocked an area outside of the governor's compound in the capital of the Afghan Nangarhar Province as Taliban militants, government officials and civilians mingled together while exiting the government building following an Eid celebration. The explosion claimed the lives of at least 18 people, according to the head of the provincial public health department.The explosion also leftAfghan officials report.came in the last hours of the ceasefire between the Taliban insurgents and the government forces. Despite that,No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far. The Sunday explosion has become the second incident that hit the province in a few days.at a meeting of Taliban and Afghan security forces. The Saturday incident was laterThe incidents marred two out of three days of the ceasefire, agreed upon by the Afghan government and the Taliban, to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid.The truce witnessed Taliban members entering Afghan cities, including the country's capital of Kabul, and urging people to come forward and take selfies with them. Photos and videos on social media then showed Taliban fighters giving hugs to locals and Afghan forces across several provinces.