© Associated Press/Mohammed Ballas



Erasing a rich history

© Palestine Remembered



By April 1948 Jewish farmers had already begun harvesting the crops that had ripened in the abandoned fields and picking the citrus fruit in Arab groves. [...] by mid-1949 two-thirds of all land sown with grain in Israel was abandoned Arab land."

Thus, it was land theft that was largely responsible for Israel's initial agricultural production, not the labor or agricultural expertise of Zionist settlers.

Covering a crime with water-sucking pines

© Associated Press/Abir Sultan



Most of the saplings the JNF plants at a site near Jerusalem simply do not survive, and require frequent replanting. Elsewhere, needles from the pine trees have killed native plant species and wreaked havoc on the ecosystem."

Continuing the attack on Palestinian agriculture

© Associated Press/Nasser Ishtayeh



Herbicides are sprayed in high concentrations. Thus, they remain embedded in the soil, and then find their way to the water basin. This constitutes a real hazard for the population."

t would call into question the idea that the land was barren before the Zionists, threatening the latter's legitimacy.

The cover-story for all conquerors and colonizers

© John Gast/Library of Congress



Living the myth and the lie