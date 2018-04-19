YouTube user 'Meteors' reported a bright meteor over Spain on April 16, 2018. It may have been produced by a fragment from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 100.000 km/h. The event begun at an altitude of about 100 km and ended at a height of around 55 km. It was recorded in the framework of the SMART Project (University of Huelva) from the meteor-observing stations located at the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo) and Sevilla.