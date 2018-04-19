Fire in the Sky
Bright meteor fireball observed over Spain
Sott.net
Thu, 19 Apr 2018 05:31 UTC
- Thousands in US will not pay up on tax day because it funds war
- Syria: Mass grave with over 150 ISIL victims uncovered in rural Raqqa
- Jackie believed that Lyndon B. Johnson had John F. Kennedy assassinated
- Nationwide manhunt underway for cold-blooded murderess who 'may kill again'
- Bay of Pigs: The CIA's unlearned lesson in failed regime change operations
- Bacon envy: Israeli Rabbi proclaims that lab-grown pork meat is Kosher
- Leftist indoctrination: High school history book suggests Trump is mentally ill and his supporters are racists
- China seeking support from European countries to build 'firewall' in trade war with US
- Syrian Army discovers mass grave in Douma
- From the mouths of babes: Syrian boy caught in White Helmets FAKE chemical attack video reveals truth
- 'Huge mistake': Hundreds protest outside Downing Street over British attack on Syria
- SOTT Focus: A Look Inside The White Helmets Headquarters in Aleppo
- 'Couldn't wait around' is how the US defends premature Syria strike ahead of OPCW probe
- Paul Craig Roberts: Truth is no longer important to a complicit media willing to parrot imperialist lies
- Marine Le Pen: Macron violated international law, fell into Washington's trap by participating in Syrian airstrikes
- Crocodiles in the Washington swamp of collusion
- Russia reportedly to stop making their jumbo jets available to NATO by year end
- Coverup in process? Russia suspects 'disinfection' in Salisbury an attempt to destroy evidence in Skripal poisoning case
- What is now obvious: US Deep State doesn't want to see an end to war in Syria
- The Middle Eastern wars - Whose wars
- Rand Paul to CNN's Wolf Blitzer: 'You wonder really what logic would there be for Assad to be using chemical weapons' (VIDEO)
- UK admits OPCW didn't confirm source of Novichok while OPCW denies presence of BZ in Skripal samples
- Poor Comey: ABC interview falls flat for members of the press
- Flashback: US supplied white phosphorus to Saudi Arabia in its war against Yemen
- US 'think tanks' funded by defense companies that lobby for war - and how threats against Syria are good for the stock market
- Saudi Arabia wants to construct a moat around Qatar
- Supreme Court strikes down Trump felon deportation law
- US cities sees protest against tripartite aggression on Syria
- Starbucks to temporarily close all 8,000 US cafes for racial bias training
- US Navy faces allegations of stealing ship plans and software from vendors
- The return of Roseanne and how working class women would like snooty feminists to butt out of their lives
- Alabama governor defends Confederate monuments, says call for removal 'Politically correct nonsense'
- OPCW head: UN security team shot at in Syria's Douma delaying arrival of chemical weapons inspectors
- Facebook may be banned if it does not comply with Russian data storage law
- Judge rules to unseal 11 cases related to Starr's Clinton investigation, could be possible source of strategies for Mueller investigation
- Evidence found in the Americas of dog as man's best friend for over 10,000 years
- Six of the oldest human remains found in the US
- King Bluetooth treasure trove: Amateur archaeologist and sidekick unearthed 1,000yo coins & jewels
- Ancient Indus Valley civilization was wiped out by a 900 year drought
- Sardinia's mysterious annual "exorcism" ceremony
- Volcanic eruptions during Roman times blocked out the sun plunging Eurasia into hunger and disease
- Oxford University genetic study finds Britons still live in 7th century tribal kingdoms
- Open wounds remain 70 years after the Deir Yassin Massacre
- 1948 and the Anglo-Saxons: Remembering Western involvement in expulsion of the Palestinians
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Pre-human civilizations existed suggest new study
- Google's ad technology mirroring of Facebook model exposes it to privacy backlash
- Education, not income, a better predictor of life expectancy
- Desperate global warming 'scientists' theorize Earth's cyclical climate fluctuations due to ancient unknown civilisations
- Space diamonds found in meteorite came from an ancient destroyed planet
- Dinosaurs appeared much earlier, then their numbers exploded during planetary upheaval and mass extinction event
- Researchers accidentally improve plastic-eating enzyme
- New AI technology maybe able to read your inner feelings
- 'Satellite' junk DNA may actually be essential for human survival
- Stream of viruses circling planet, trillions fall from the sky every day
- Space hunter: Scientists pin alien exoplanet hopes to NASA's latest sky scanner, TESS
- Watch: Thirty-two discordant metronomes achieve synchrony in a matter of minutes
- Hubble telescope captures amazing photo of Einstein Ring phenomenon
- China plans to grow flowers and silkworms in 'mini biosphere' on the dark side of the moon
- Cells use light to communicate
- Hybrid swarm of 'mega-pests' threatens crops worldwide, scientists warn
- 5 times artificial intelligence revealed sexist and racist biases
- Researchers find huge solar 'tornadoes' don't spin after all
- New geological evidence suggests Nile River is at least 31 million years old
- Has solar cycle 25 begun? Solar cycle 24 was one of the shortest and weakest ever
- Severe flooding and mudslides hit the Caribbean island of Martinique - up to 9 inches of rain in 6 hours
- Car falls into large sinkhole in central North Carolina
- Over 20 dead and 33,000 displaced as flooding continues in Kenya
- Horror as leopard severely mauls tourist dragging him from camper van by his head in Namibia
- Shark attack confirmed at Hua Hin beach in Thailand
- Dead long-finned pilot whale found on shore of South Iceland
- Lightning bolt kills 6, injures 17 in Negros Occidental, Philippines
- US 'winter' storm Xanto brings all time record snow, drifts and white out conditions - in April
- Nebraska town buzzing after six shallow earthquakes hit in a week
- Stunning lunar halo seen over Chile's Atacama Desert
- San Francisco battered by unusual hail storm then M3.8 earthquake strikes - the latest in a series of tremors
- Thousands of toads appear on the streets of Zigong, China
- Tourist loses leg after being ripped apart by shark off Recife, Brazil
- Sinkhole swallows SUV in El Cajon, California
- 9 dead as floods swamp Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
- Heavy snowfall buries Wisconsin farms
- Look at these incredible 4 day period snowfall totals in the US
- Snowfall records toppled in South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Algeria tornado, USA blizzards & lake waves, Polar ice temps recover
- Jawsome! School of 1,400 basking sharks spotted in waters off US North Atlantic coast
- Strange loud bang heard over Wirral, Liverpool, UK
- NASA: Previously unknown asteroid has a near miss with Earth
- Loud house-shaking boom in central Texas attributed to 2lbs of tannerite
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Carrageenan: The toxic extract lurking in your organic food
- Flesh-eating disease Buruli ulcer increasing at alarming rate in Australia
- Cure for cavities? Researchers use proteins to regrow tooth enamel
- SOTT Focus: A Pre-agricultural Diet Promises More Than Immunomodulators in Multiple Sclerosis and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Epstein-Barr virus linked to seven serious diseases, and possibly 94 more
- New discovery explains how the chickenpox and shingles virus remains dormant
- Australia flesh-eating ulcer 'epidemic' a mystery, say doctors
- 'Gluten Brain': Wheat cuts off blood flow to the frontal cortex
- The best nitrate-rich veggies for heart health
- Nutrition that addresses chronic inflammation
- Fluoride officially classified as a neurotoxin
- Alternatives to psychiatry: Coming off psych drugs based on personal & professional experience
- Goldman Sachs analysts ask "Is curing patients a sustainable business model?"
- Survival of the fittest in a toxic world
- Microplastics in your meal?
- Drug Safety & Big Pharma deception
- Sugar - not salt - bigger threat to blood pressure
- An open secret: Childhood allergy epidemic launched by alum adjuvant vaccines
- The myths behind unnecessary medical tests
- Desk jobs may damage brain and raise dementia risk, study suggests
- Ten things self-confident people don't do
- Children prefer books over digital devices for reading
- Study finds grandiose narcissists less prone to envy
- The epidemic of loneliness: Individuals lacking social connections are at risk for premature mortality
- Changing across the lifespan - our dreams have many purposes
- Brain abnormalities: Huge mood swings caused by borderline personality disorder
- Try these 5 ancient Stoic tactics for a more fulfilling life
- Hyperstimulating TV during childhood can lead to behavior and attention problems later in life
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- UFO or space reflection? Orb-like object spotted near NASA's International Space Station
- William Friedkin revisits old haunts with new documentary on famous exorcist, Father Amorth
- Argentina: Did a 'werewolf' savage two dogs or was it a hoax?
- Study suggests we haven't met aliens simply because we are blind to them
- Catholic priest warns demands for exorcisms are rising as pastors see more demonic activity
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- Amazon's Alexa robot is in on the 'chemtrail conspiracy'
- Stormy Daniels killed in Syrian airstrike
- "Do you want me to lie to you?!": US Weatherman rants at colleagues bemoaning that there's no sign of spring
- Zuckerberg upgraded with newer emotional chip!
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
Syrian air defense systems protecting Damascus - the oldest continuously-inhabited city on Earth - from Western airstrikes, 14 April 2018
Quote of the Day
If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end; if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair.
- C. S. Lewis
Recent Comments
A young belgian journalist went to Damascus, his testimony here: [Link] ¨Syrians are just fine, it is time to let them alone¨ and here: [Link]
Now you need education to select appropriate food AND the financial resources to afford them.
I'd like to express a little hope . . .
Iceland with a population under 400,000? They would be eaten up so quick nobody would know what happened.
Russia was playing possum. Sucked them into launching a missile strike which gave Russia a chance to test its Space Based Laser Missile Defense...