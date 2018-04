© Liverpool Echo

Dozens of people took to social media to express their shock at hearing a loud bang across Merseyside this morning.One woman described how her neighbours had all peered out of their windows and left their houses to check for the source of the noise.The incident is thought to have taken place around 8am today.Some Facebook users have suggested it was an RAF plane landing, however when we contacted the RAF the person we spoke with could neither confirm nor deny this.Others guessed it could have been a minor earthquake or a thunderstorm.Weather map site NetWeather.tv shows no signs of thunder and lightning in the area this morning, while earthquaketrack.com shows there to have been no tremors.We'll keep you updated as and when we hear more.