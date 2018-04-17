© Al Jazeera



The post-factum debate in Parliament after the UK joined air strikes against Syria was a curious spectacle. MPs pontificated while ignoring the large elephant in the back benches: that no one was listening to them.Theresa May said that there had not been the opportunity to ask for approval from Parliament before going ahead with the operation, following allegations over the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian town of Douma.Champion of the left, Labour's Hilary Benn MP, stood up to say that while he understood why May acted quickly without asking for Parliament's position,The prime minister blustered butThis debate on events that had already happened was a mere bone thrown to MPs to give the impression that the government was listening to their opinion on exceptional circumstances. It was soon clear, though, that May's government was going through the motions.It's not easy to see why there was such a rush to action, a day before chemical weapons inspectors arrived in Douma to carry out an investigation. If reports are true, Britain, the US and France told the Russian military where the planes were going anyway, and perhaps even where they were going to bomb.It's a fair bet that those same empty buildings would have still been there in a few days, giving inspectors and MPs the chance to be seen to do their jobs before the inevitable air strikes.May said her decision "required the evaluation of intelligence and information, much of which was of a nature that could not be shared with parliament." Somehow the majority of MPs seemed to accept that.The debate in Parliament was witness to what is becoming a common theme in the Commons.He called the strikesboth of which are messages not being heard in this baying Parliament. Corbyn stung May with a reminder thatReports suggest while she couldn't wait to hear the opinion of MPs, the one thing she was forced to wait for was what Corbyn called "the whims of the American president."Away from the criticism, and there wasn't much of it, MP after MP from across the parties stood up to pat the prime minister and themselves on the back, attempting to identify with a decision that had absolutely nothing to do with them. There were words ofThe disconnect between the Churchillian rhetoric in Parliament and the action on the ground is particularly striking.Putin and Assad are hardly going to lose sleep about the words of a few preening British backbenchers who no one cared to consult anyway.